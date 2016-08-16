Silverstone, 16 August 2016 – The Britcar Championship saw another victory for the Ferrari of FF Corse driven by the Wilds, father and son. The two, in the yellow 458 Challenge no. 9, won Class 2 to come second overall after what had been a troubled Saturday. But the Silverstone race was a perfect weekend for FF Corse Ferrari as the British team monopolized the podium in Class 2.

Difficult moment.

The race was very difficult for the winners that had to start from the back after a troubled Saturday. The Wilds won in front of the sister car of Leyton Clarke and Simon Atkinson while third were Bonamy Grimes and Charlie Hollings in the third 458 Challenge EVO of the team.

Podium.

In Class 1 the 458 GT3 Italia of Calum Lockie and David Mason also secured a podium, finishing second behind the Audi of Phil Hanson and Nigel Moore. The next round is on October 1 at Oulton Park for a 3-hour race.