30 settembre 2016

Barcelona, 30 September 2016 – Grand finale in Barcelona for the Blancpain GT Series Championship and for the Sprint Cup. The Blancpain GT Championship takes into account the Sprint Cup’s and Endurance Cup’s results. The latter has already awarded its titles, while the names of all Sprint Cup champions are yet to be decided. All in the family. The competition for the overall title is over in Pro-Am Cup and the winners are Kessel Racing and Michal Broniszewski who literally dominated the field with the Ferrari 488 GT3. On the other hand, the team title in AM Cup is still to be decided between the two organisations that race with the Prancing Horse's cars: AF Corse and Rinaldi Racing, separated by just ten points. Sprint Cup. In Sprint Cup, the Pro-Am Cup class title is still up for grabs, although Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini are in the lead and challenged by only one crew: that of Beaubelique-Moullin-Traffort on the Mercedes of the AKKA ASP team. The crews. Six Ferraris will be on the track in Barcelona. The 458 Italia of AF Corse with Raffaele Giammaria and Ezequiel Perez Companc will go for the overall win. In Pro-Am Cup, besides Broniszewski-Piccini on the 488 of Kessel Racing, there will be the two cars of the Rinaldi Racing team: the 488 driven by Rinat Salikhov and Norbert Siedler and the 458 Italia with Alexander Mattschull at the controls. On the other hand, in Am Cup the 458 Italia of AF Corse, with Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stephane Lemeret, and that of Black Pearl Racing with Steve Parrow and Christian Hook will be in the field. Schedule. The free practice and qualifying are scheduled for tomorrow, while both the Qualifying Race and Main Race will be held on Sunday, at 9:15 a.m. and 02:10 p.m. (CET) respectively.