05 maggio 2017

Brands Hatch, 5 May 2017 – The Blancpain Sprint Series second round of the 2017 season takes places this weekend at the legendary Brands Hatch circuit. Four Ferrari 488 GT3 are due to start in two different categories. Pro-Am Cup. Three 488 GT3s will be competing in the Pro-Am Cup. On the no. 11 of Kessel Racing Michael Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini are at the wheel while in the same class, the car of Kessel Racing TP12 will be crewed by championship leaders Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam, who have collected two podiums at Misano. On the third 488 GT3, entered by Rinaldi Racing, there will be Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz. Silver Cup. The fourth car will be the Ferrari 488 GT3 of AF Corse. Italy’s Lorenzo Casé and Britain’s Phil Quaife will drive it, with the latter back at the wheel of a Ferrari after his experience with the F430 of CRS Racing from 2009 to 2011. The car at Misano was involved in the massive crash at the start so for this crew the Brands Hatch race represents the proper first race of the season. Programme and previous races. The programme includes qualifying on Saturday (at 16:25, 16.47 and 17.10 local time). On Sunday the Qualifying race is on Sunday at 12 local time (13 CET) while Main Race is at 16.15 (17.15 CET). Ferrari has notched up almost 60 wins at Brands Hatch. The first dates back to 1960, when Stirling Moss won the Redex Trophy driving a 250 GT SWB entered by the Rob Walker team. The latest was one year ago in the Blancpain Sprint Cup event with Broniszewski and Piccini in the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing.