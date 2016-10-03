03 ottobre 2016

Barcelona, 3 October 2016 – The Blancpain Sprint Cup ended in style for Ferrari customer teams, with Poland's Michal Broniszewski sealing the Sprint Cup title after previous triumphs in the Endurance Cup and overall. It was also a perfect weekend for Am Cup champion Claudio Sdanewitsch, while Rinaldi Racing, another Prancing Horse customer team, won the Pro-Am Cup race. Pro-Am Cup. Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini just needed to keep an eye on their Akka ASP opponents, Jean-Luc Beaubelique and Morgan Moulli-Trafford (Mercedes) to seal their third title of 2016. There were no problems, despite a mediocre fifth place in the Qualifying Race, which ratcheted up the tension ahead of the Main Race. Indeed, their Akka ASP rivals won the first race ahead of the 488 and 458 Italia of Rinaldi Racing, respectively crewed by Rinat Salikhov and Norbert Siedler, and Alexander Mattschull and Christopher Bruck. However, in the Main Race Broniszewski and Piccini kept a tight grip on the situation to seal the title with a second place behind Salikhov-Siedler and ahead of Beaubelique-Moullin-Trafford. Am Cup. The two Ferrari crews present in Barcelona monopolised the top positions in the Am Cup. Claudio Sdanewitsch, paired with Stephane Lemeret, had already secured the title so was able to focus solely on pure performance. The AF Corse driver swept to victory ahead of the other 458 Italia of Black Pearl Racing driven in both races by Steve Parrow and Christian Hook. With this result AF Corse won the team title in this category.