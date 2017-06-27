27 giugno 2017

Le Castellet, 26 June 2017 - The 1000 Km of Paul Ricard, the third round of the Blancpain Endurance Cup, took place over the weekend. Ferrari customer teams were as always out in force for arace that also counts to the Blancpain GT Series title. Ten 488 GT3s took part, claiming a second, a third and a victory between them. Pro Class. The second came in the Pro class with Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Victor Shaytar for SMP Racing in a race won by Abril-Soulet-Soucek in the Bentley of Team M Sport. The other crews in this class had trickier races, with the 488 GT3 no. 50 of AFC Corse (Lathouras-Pier Guidi-Rugolo) finishing in 23rd while the car of Kaspersky Motorsport was forced to retire. Am Cup. Ferrari triumphed in the Am Cup, with Jacques Duyver, David Perel and Marco Zanuttini coming first for Kessel Racing. In the same class, Pierre Ehret, Rino Mastronardi and Rory Penttinen finished third in the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing. Pro-Am Cup. The Pro-Am Cup was the only class without a Ferrari on the podium, with the car of Spirit of Race crewed by Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Niek Hommerson the best of the 488s. The next round is at the end of July with the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.