17 maggio 2017

Chang, 18 maggio 2017 - Blancpain GT Asia’s inaugural campaign continues at Chang International Circuit in Thailand this weekend (May 20/21). Starting there are 22 GT3 entries at Buriram on the 12-turn, 4.554 km circuit. Looking for a 2nd win. Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo claimed a dominant victory in Race 2 at Sepang but are only joint-third in the standings - 18 points behind leaders Aditya Patel and Mitchell Gilbert - after their Ferrari suffered a DNF in the weekend’s opening race. BBT’s drivers must now overcome the maximum 10-second pitstop success penalty at Buriram if they’re to score heavily once again. Three more Ferrari cars. There will be three more Ferrari cars on track at Buriram, two will be entered by Spirit of Race team. On the 38 car Rino Mastronardi, who recently won the Silverstone race in Am Cup class, will crew Rui Aguas for a strong duo aiming for a good position; on the 39 machine Xin Jiang will share the seat with Massimiliano Wieser. The last Ferrari competing in Thailand will be the Singha Motorsport Team Thailand with Carlo Van Dam and Voravud Bhirombhakdi. Schedule. Race-1 will be on Saturday at 3.20 pm; Race-2 will be pn Sunday at 1.30 pm. Ferrari won six times at Buriram: the first in 2015 thanks to team Singha Motorsport which fielded a 458 Challenge EVO for Bejamin Rouget and Bhurit Bhirombhakdi in the GT Asia Series. Last win was early this year in the Asian Le Mans Series when Olivier Beretta, Alex Riberas and Rino Mastronardi crossed the start/finish line first on the DH Racing 488 GT3 car.