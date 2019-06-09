Bitter race-2 for HB Racing at Spielberg

Race 2 of the third round of the ADAC GT Masters leaves a sour taste for the HB Racing team who, after an excellent qualifying session, at very least, hoped for a top five finish on their home circuit.

Good qualification. After finishing the qualifying session in sixth place on home soil, HB Racing’s Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch sought to give the Austrian team its first podium joy as they finally got the chance to start from the front rows of the grid rather than amidst the centre group. As the race got underway, the Ferrari driven by Ludwig dropped several positions but managed to survive the dreaded first corner unscathed, while to the rear, a multiple contact led to the appearance of the Safety Car. Once the accident debris had been cleaned away and the cars involved removed from the area, the race restarted and, in spite of slipping down to ninth position, Ludwig remained firmly in the battle for the podium, just seconds adrift of the race leader.

Contact. 47 minutes from the chequered flag, jostling with Dries Vanthoor, Ludwig was hit by the Audi driver at the Remus turn and went into a spin, dropping numerous positions before being forced, a lap later, to retire definitively.

Schedule. The next ADAC GT Masters race is scheduled for the Zandvoort circuit from 9th to 11th August.