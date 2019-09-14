Bitter end for HB Racing at Hockenheim

Hockenheim 14 settembre 2019

Contact in the final throes of ADAC GT Masters Race-1 forced the 488 GT3 courtesy of HB Racing to take the chequered flag in 21st place. A rather different result than had been previously expected, in a race where Sebastian Asch and Luca Ludwig struggled to keep the top ten within their grips. A multiple crash on the first lap saw the race being red flagged and led to many retirees, which meant HB Racing’s Ferrari - an up-close witness to the collision - was able to move up various positions. When the race restarted behind the Safety Car, Luca Ludwig was able to hold twelfth position until he eventually slipped a place, getting passed by Snoeks’ Mercedes. The 488 GT3 driver made numerous unsuccessful attempts to recapture the dropped position while his rival continued to exceed the track limits in certain sections of the course. The behaviour of the driver in the Zakspeed livery eventually led to him being sanctioned with a drive-through thus freeing up the road for Ludwig. Twenty-six minutes from the end, the German re-entered the pits for the mandatory stop and driver change allowing Sebastian Asch to enter the contest. The ex-champion of the series, struggling with the tyres, put up a tough yet orderly defence of the position, until the final twist in the plot occurred, where he was rear-ended and then hit, both times by Matt Campbell, breaking the rear spoiler and forcing the HB Racing driver to limp home in 21st spot, one lap off the winner. The second race of the event at the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim will be held tomorrow.