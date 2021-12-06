Bell Helmets renews technical partnership with Ferrari Attività Sportive GT

Ferrari Attività Sportive GT announced an agreement with Bell Helmets – a Racing Force Group brand – which renewed its technical partnership with the Prancing Horse GT racing department.

The multi-year agreement encompasses all Corse Clienti activities – from Ferrari Challenge to the XX Programme and the Corso Pilota – and Competizioni GT. Bell Helmets will provide head protection for official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, the official crews of the future Le Mans Hypercar and the mechanics working in the pit lane.