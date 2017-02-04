04 febbraio 2017

Bathurst, 4 February 2017 – Maranello Motorsport’s Ferrari 488 GT3 has taken pole position for this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour. In Saturday’s qualifying session, international Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander set the fastest lap of the Shootout with his Ferrari 488 GT3 recording the only ‘two’ of the outing – 2m 2.0861s - around Mount Panorama Circuit. “Overall the lap was pretty good. I thought I had it under control but, overall it was a good lap. It’s not an easy form of qualifying, the shoot-out. There is some extra pressure. You wait those three long hours to get there and you don’t really know what to expect,” said Vilander. “The track itself is one of the best in the world. It’s cool to be back here, in the past with the Ferrari 458 this year with the 488.” Drivers. Toni Vilander will share his car this weekend with acclaimed Australian drivers, Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup. The only Ferrari in the field, the Maranello Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 dominated the qualifying session, with Toni Vilander shooting to the pole position early in the session. Schedule. The Bathurst 12Hour will go green on Sunday, February 5 at 05:00 AM AEDT with coverage beginning at 5:45:00 AM AEDT on 7TWO.