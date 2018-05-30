Phillip Island, 30 May 2018 - An Australian GT record 35-cars are have entered for this weekend’s Phillip Island 101, run as part of Round 3 of the Shannons Nationals (June 1-3). The staggering field will showcase a host of the leading GT3 and GT4 machinery, and an incredible field of previous-generation GT3 cars. Across the weekend, Australian GT will be on track on an astounding 12 different occasions, making for almost nine hours of track time across the three days.
Biggest in history.
The Phillip Island event will be the biggest in Australian GT history both in terms of field size and track time. The 35 car field is split between Round 4 of the Australian GT Championship, and Round 3 of the Australian GT Trophy Series, with individual practice, qualifying and races for both competitions.
GT Trophy.
In the Trophy Series, the weekend begins on Friday with two 30-minute practice sessions. They’re followed later in the day by the two nail-biting 15-minute qualifying sessions which will determine the grid for Saturday’s opening race. Starting at 11 on Saturday morning, the first Trophy Series race of the weekend will see competitors racing around the iconic Phillip Island circuit for 50-minutes. A second 50-minute race at 15:40 rounds out Australian GT’s Saturday, and completes the Trophy Series aspect of the weekend.
GT Championship.
Attention will then turn to the Australian GT Championship competitors on Sunday, with the weekend’s headline act the Phillip Island 101. Practice for the event begins on Friday, with half an hour for teams to settle into the event which doubles as Round 2 of the Australian Endurance Championship. Qualifying on Saturday afternoon is book-ended by the two Trophy Series races, with Practice 2 scheduled for a 9:55 start. The busy weekend reaches its thrilling crescendo on Sunday afternoon with the 101 set to begin at 13:05. With 300 points on offer to the winner, the race marks a critical juncture in drivers’ quests for this years’ titles.
Ferrari.
There are two Ferrari cars entered to the event. On the #88 Maranello Motorsport 458 Italia GT3 Peter Edwards will be competing in the GT Championship while the other car will take part to the GT Trophy races. It’s the #458 Italia GT3 of team Superfluis entrusted to Dave Stevens. All of Sunday’s action will be available live and free across the world via a live stream, available on the Australian GT website – www.australiangt.com.au/live
