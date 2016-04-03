03 aprile 2016

Melbourne, 3 April - A stunning performance from Scott Hookey has handed the Exotic Track Days driver the lead of the Challenge class of the Australian GT Trophy Series after the opening round at Sandown. Fun but not easy. The Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO driver put in two solid performances to take Class honours despite having not visited Sandown before. “It was fun,” beamed the Exotic Track Days driver. “You had to keep your wits about you; it was a fierce contest!” Next race. The two overall races were won by Taylor-Mawer on the Adina Apartment Hotels Audi. Series now heads to Winton for Round 2 with the CAMS Shannons Nationals, where the Series will battle it out once again on June 10-12.