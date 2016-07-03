03 luglio 2016

Sydney, 3 July 2016 – Two second place finishes, that’s what Ferrari collected at Sydney Motorsport Park for Round 3 of the Australian GT Trophy Series. Race-1. Scott Hookey, competing in the Challenge class on the 458 Challenge EVO entered by Exotic Track Days team was second behind Richard Gartner on the Safe-T-Stop Porsche and in front of the other Porsche of Ockert Fourie representing the in the KPH Racing/Olof Family Cosmetic Dental Spa. Race-2. The second race ended with the identical order but Hookey had the chance to fight for first. In the end Gartner won by 29”. Both overall races were won by Greg Taylor on the GT Motorsport Audi. The Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli now heads to Queensland Raceway for Round 4 of the series on July 29-31.