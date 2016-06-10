10 giugno 2016

Winton, 10 June 2016 - The world's most exotic automotive manufacturers will once again take to the circuit this weekend as the Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli heads to Winton Motor Raceway. It marks Round 2 of the all-new Series which began in sensational fashion at Sandown in early April, and marks the first time since 2012 that Australian GT has visited the Victorian circuit. The Ferrari. Scott Hookey in the Exotic Track Days entry proved hugely competitive at the opening round, and is back behind the wheel of his Ferrari 458 Challenege this weekend fresh from an outing at Barbagallo in the CAMS Australian GT Championship. Schedule. Entry across the weekend is free for spectators, with the green light for opening practice scheduled for 2:00pm on Friday. A further practice then follows ahead of qualifying on Saturday before two 50-minute races, with compulsory pit stops, take place from 11:00am Sunday morning. For those unable to check out the Australian GT action in person, both races will be broadcast live via an online stream from Sunday morning.