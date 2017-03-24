24 marzo 2017

Melbourne, 24 March 2017 – It was a case of second race, second win for Rosso Verde Racing, which dominated the Invitational class in the second of four races scheduled at the Albert Park circuit for the second round of the Australian GT Championship. Change of driver. While Denmark's Benny Simonsen drove the 458 Italia GT3 to victory in Race 1, in Race 2 it was the turn of Britain's Hector Lester a previous winner here in 2008. He took Ferrari's win total on the spectacular Melbourne circuit to nine. Podium. Like in Race-1, Ferrari also took a podium with the other 458 Italia, driven by Wayne Mack for Mack Roofing Products. In the main class, won by Roger Lago at the wheel of the Lamborghini of JBS Australia, the 488 GT3 of Maranello Motorsport with Peter Edwards had a tough race, finishing in 18th place. Race-3 takes place on Saturday at 12:05 pm local (2:05 am CET).