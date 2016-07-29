Ispwich, 29 July 2016 - A competitive field representing the world’s most exotic automotive brands heads to Queensland Raceway this weekend for Round 5 of the Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli, making its first appearance at Queensland Raceway since 2013.
Challenge class.
The scarlet red Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of Scott Hookey will take on the Brendan Cook and Ockert Fourie’s KPH Racing/OLOF Family Cosmetic Dental Spa Porsche in the Challenge Class. And the Queensland racer put his local knowledge to good use to set the fifth fastest time in the Exotic Track Days team car.
Schedule.
The two 50-minute races will be on Sunday starting with the first at 10.35 (4.35 CET) ahead of the second race at 14 (6 CET) both streamed live online via the Australian GT website (australiangt.com.au
).