29 giugno 2016

Sydney, 29 June 2016 - Australian GT races into New South Wales for the first time in 2016 as the third round of the Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli heads to Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend. The Ferrari. Racing this weekend there is also a Ferrari. It’s the Exotic Track Days team Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO driven once again by Scott Hookey. The Queenslander will be looking to repeat his efforts from the opening round of the season which saw him dominate the Challenge Class across both races at Sandown. Schedule. Reaching its halfway point this weekend, the Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli will take in opening practice on Friday afternoon before second practice and qualifying on Saturday. Two 50-minute races follow on Sunday, the first starting at 10:55 with Australian GT back on track for Race 2 at 13:40. Both races will be streamed live online and can be watched via the Australian GT website.