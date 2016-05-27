Phillip Island, 27 May 2016 - Australian Endurance GT Championship season kicks off at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons Nationals this weekend for what will be the biggest event in the category’s history. Thirty cars will make the journey to Australia’s most picturesque race track in a double-header event also featuring the Australian GT Championship. The all-new Australian Endurance Championship will then take centre stage on Sunday afternoon with its inaugural 101-lap event, the Phillip Island 101.
Strong field.
A 30-car field will take on the epic 101-lap challenge which will include at least one driver change and two compulsory pit stops. Twenty-seven cars from Saturday’s Australian GT Championship round will be on double duty. Among those the three Ferrari crews entered by Maranello Motorsport. On the 488 GT3 there will be Peter Edwards and John Bowe while on the two 458 Italias there will be Adrian Dietz and Cameron McConville and Tony D’Alberto and Graham Smyth.
Schedule.
All the Australian Endurance GT action will be streamed live online via the Australian GT website (www.australiangt.com.au
). The Phillip Island 101 will start at 13.05 (4.05 CET) on Sunday.