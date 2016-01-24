24 gennaio 2016

Sepang, 24 January 2016 – The two Ferraris competing in the last race of the Asian Le Mans Series championship finished just out of the podium at the Sepang racetrack. The McLaren of the Clearwater Racing team finished third and this was enough for Weng Sun Mok, Keita Sawa, and Bob Bell to win the title and qualify for the next edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Third place in the championship. Dominic Ang and Joshua Hunt, on the Ferrari 458 Italia of the Nexus Infinity team, supported on this occasion by Adrian Henry D’Silva, took fourth place and thus climbed the lowest step in the championship podium. Fifth place in class went to the 458 Italia of the Spirit of Race team driven by Nasrat Muzayyin, Aaron Scott, and Marco Cioci. The winners. The winner in the category was the Audi of the Absolute Racing team driven by former Ferrari Challenge APAC driver Jeffrey Lee, Alessio Picariello, and Christopher Mies who finished ahead of the BMW of the AAI team driven by Chen-Taniguchi-Millroy. First place overall went to the Oreca of the Jagonya Ayam team driven by Eurasia who also won the title together with Sean Gelael and Antonio Giovinazzi.