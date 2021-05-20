An all-female Ferrari crew for Iron Lynx at the Paul Ricard 1000 km

Paul Ricard 20 maggio 2021

Iron Lynx make a date with history at the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard for the second round of the GT World Challenge powered by AWS Endurance Cup. For the first time in a SRO championship, an all-female crew, made up of Doriane Pin, Sarah Bovy and Katherine Legge, will take to the track for the six-hour race.



The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the “Iron Dames”, registered in Pro-Am class, will line up alongside Ferraris #51 and #71, habitual participants in the Pro class category of the series.



Deborah Mayer, project manager and founder of Iron Dames stated, “We have a phenomenal line-up in Doriane, Sarah and Katherine. Doriane joins us as a very impressive finalist from the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, which also gave us Maya Weug, who had her first racing weekend with Iron Lynx last weekend in France. We are exceptionally proud to be able to bring the first all-woman racing squad to race with Ferrari in the GT World Challenge Europe.”