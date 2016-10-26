26 ottobre 2016

Maranello, 26 October 2016 – Olivier Beretta, Ferrari's official driver for GT competitions, is ready for new challenges in the lands of Asia. He will be among the leading participants in the new season of the Asian Le Mans Series, the championship that will open on the weekend in Zhuhai and that includes three more events: Fuji (2-4 December); Buriram (6-8 January 2017), and Sepang (20-22 January 2017). New organisation. Beretta will race at the wheel of one of the two Ferrari 488 GT3 entered by the new team DH Racing, introduced last Monday in Guangzhou. The Monaco driver will team up with the Italian Rino Mastronardi and the Spaniard Alex Riberas, who, in 2016 competed in the IMSA championship in the GT-Daytona class. On the other hand, Michele Rugolo, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Stephane Lemeret are expected to drive the other car of the team in Zhuhai. Three more Ferraris. Three more Ferrari 488 GT3s will be on the starting grid. One of them will be that of last season's winners, the Singapore Clearwater Racing team, with Mok Weng Sun at the wheel of car number 61. The participation of Spirit of Race has also been confirmed. The team will once again be able to rely on Nasrat Muzayyin, and Rui Aguas who will be joined by Marco Cioci. On the other hand, car number 37 of BBT team comes directly from the GT Asia Series; once again, it will be entrusted to Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo, joined by the capable Italian driver Alessandro Pier Guidi. The race, which will last four hours, is scheduled for Sunday.