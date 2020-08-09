AF Corse triumph in GT Open at Hungaroring

Louis Prette and Vincent Abril recorded an extraordinary win in the second race of the International GT Open held on Sunday at the Hungaroring. The duo made up for the entirely blameless duck scored on Saturday with a clear victory at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Report. Unlike Race-1, the cars got off to a regular start 1 with Vincent Abril holding onto the third position overall, while Angelo Negro was in fifteenth. The leading cars set a breakneck pace in the early part of the race, although the nature of the Hungarian track prevented much in the way of overtaking. Thus there were no significant changes before the mandatory pit stop that Angelo Negro made 34 minutes from the end, handing the wheel over to Philippe Prette. In contrast, Abril extended his stint until pulling in earlier than anticipated, two minutes later, due to difficulties in lapping a Porsche that had fresher tyres than his Ferrari. The stop was perfectly executed with Louis Prette emerging in sixth, which became first on completion of the pit stops. The 2019 Ferrari Challenge Europe champion sought to protect an eight-second advantage, which he ended up increasing to over ten. At that point, with only a few minutes to go, the Monegasque controlled the pace with his 488 GT3 Evo 2020. He crossed the line 10.2 seconds ahead of the first of his pursuers. In the Am class, his father Philippe finished in fifth place, fifteenth overall.

Programme. The GT Open will be back in action from 20 to 23 August at the Paul Ricard circuit.