AF Corse has announced their return to the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2022, for its 60th edition.

Once again, the number 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 will be driven by three time Italian GT Pro-Am Champion, Simon Mann and WEC LMGTE-AM World Champion Nicklas Nielsen. This year they will be partnered by former FIA WEC GT World Champion, Toni Vilander, and two time Le Mans podium winner, Luis Perez-Companc. The squad is going to race in the GTD Pro Am class.