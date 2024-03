AF Corse announces the line-up for the 62nd edition Daytona 24 Hours (27-28 January 2024).

In the Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 21. (GTD category), Simon Mann – official AF Corse driver, now in his fourth appearance at Daytona - will be behind the wheel along with Miguel Molina (official Ferrari driver) François Heriau and Kei Cozzolino.

Mann, Molina and Heriau will take part in all races in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2024 calendar which opens with the 24 Hours of Daytona.

AF Corse Press Office