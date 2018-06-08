08 giugno 2018

Maranello, 8 June 2018 – The ADAC GT Masters championship moves to Spielberg for Round 3 of the 2018 season. More than 30 cars will battle it out on Saturday and Sunday on the circuit based in Austria. New duo. There’s a change in driver line-up on the Ferrari of HB Racing supported by Rinaldi Racing. In fact Luca Ludwig will share the car with Alfred Renauer who replaces Dominik Schwager. History. Ferrari has won more than 30 races at Spielberg. The first one came in 1972 in the World Championship for Makes with Jacky Ickx and Brian Redman on the 312 P. The latest win was collected by Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Matt Griffin in the Spirit of Race 488 GTE in the 2017 European Le Mans Series. Schedule. Qualifying 1 is on Saturday at 8.45, Race-1 is at 13.15. The same program is repeated on Sunday.