A win and two podiums for Ferrari at Donington

The third round of the GT Cup Championship, held at the Donington Park circuit, saw Scott Sport’s #61 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, crewed by John Dhillon and Phil Quaife, come away with a victory and two class podiums.

Podiums and a withdrawal. John Dhillon - Phil Quaife's Ferrari, a GT Cup class entrant, participated in all four scheduled races of the GT Cup third round which took place last weekend at Donington.

In the opening 25-minute Sprint race, the #61 Ferrari, starting from sixth place overall, managed to gain a position to post second in the class, fifth overall.

Saturday’s second 50-minute race proved less fortunate with the Dhillon - Quaife pairing forced to withdraw on the sixteenth lap.

In the Sprint race on Sunday, the crew of the #61 Ferrari turned out a steady performance from a third-row start and succeeded in climbing several positions in the order, while taking advantage of the retirement of Jim and Glynn Geddie's Lamborghini Huracán which had retired with wheel issues. Dhillon - Quaife consequently moved into second place in the GTC class, fourth overall, behind the eventual winner James Webb in another Lamborghini.

Triumph. The bounce-back came for the #61 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo in the Endurance race, the final event of the weekend. John Dhillon, taking charge of the first stint, after a fine start, managed to snatch the lead in his class, but an error at the Old Hairpin saw him go off-track whilst battling with Seale in the Lamborghini Huracán. On hand to take advantage of the situation was Webb, the winner of race 3, who subsequently took the lead. Webb held out until Phil Quaife came out on track and wrestled back the lead, to clinch the class victory whilst also making it onto the overall podium thanks to third place in the overall classification.

Schedule. The fourth round of the GT Cup championship will be held on October 10 and 11 at Brands Hatch.