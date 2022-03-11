A special night for the 2021 Ferrari champions in Monza

Ferrari’s memorable 2021 season in GT championships had as its final event the evening award ceremony for the champions, held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

The ceremony offered an exceptional showcase to the drivers, who won 27 national and international awards, from the Italian GT Championship to the DTM, and from the GT World Challenge to the European Le Mans Series, and allowed Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, to thank the sports customers for their decisive contribution to achieving this extraordinary goal, which made 2021 the most successful season in the history of the Prancing Horse.

One of the stars of the evening was Alessandro Pier Guidi, receiving an award for the FIA World Endurance Championship title together with James Calado, and for the triumphs in the Intercontinental GT Challenge and in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. All the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers and Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT were in attendance. The ceremony also offered the opportunity to thank the partners who supported the Ferrari brand in a record season.