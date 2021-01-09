A podium and a win for Ferrari at the Gulf 12 Hours

The Gulf 12 Hours ended with a podium in Pro-Am class for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini and Alessio Salucci, while the Kessel Racing-run #27 Ferrari won in GT3 Am class, finishing the race in sixth position ahead of the Swiss team’s other entry in Pro-Am class.

The second part of the desert marathon got underway at 15:30 local time and ended six hours later on a floodlit track, with the Rossi-Marini-Salucci trio aboard Monster VR46’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 celebrating third place in Pro-Am class at the chequered flag. The crew that had finished the race third overall last year, saw hopes of an overall podium place dashed by the accrual of the lap dropped at the end of the opening six hours of racing. Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini produced very effective stints allowing the crew to retake third place in Pro-Am class, to celebrate a nevertheless positive result on the podium. Seventh overall position and fifth - in the same class as the Ferrari #46 - went to Kessel Racing’s #8 courtesy of Alessandro Cutrera, LMDV, Marco Frezza and Nicola Cadei with the experienced Italian driver, completing several excellent stints. Sixth place overall, first in GT3 Am class, was claimed by the second 488 GT3 Evo 2020 belonging to the Swiss team, crewed by Francesco Maria Zollo, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, Murat Cuhadaroglu and David Fumanelli. The latter, alongside the Ferrari Challenge Europe champion, pulled off some breakneck stints resulting in the fastest time of any of the cars from Maranello at 2'01"514.

The race victory went to the #33 McLaren of 2 Seas Motorsport.