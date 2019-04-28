A difficult day for HB Racing

After a tricky qualifying session in the ADAC GT Masters the 488 GT3 failed to recover on a track where it is hard to overtake. Sebastian Asch and Luca Ludwig crossed the line in sixteenth, just four seconds outside the top ten.

Difficult qualifying. HB Racing sought a decent result in Race-2 after the disappointment of just missing out on a good placing in Race-1. However, the German team's car closed the thirty-minute session qualifying session, again affected by heavy rain, in twenty-second, making a podium finish unlikely.

Partial comeback. Sebastian Asch took the wheel for the first part of the race, which began in the dry with no sign of rain. He continued until the mandatory driver change 33 minutes before the chequered flag. Luca Ludwig then tried to boost the pace and climb up from below twentieth in the standings, but this was always a tough ask on a track where defence is easier than on other tracks. Ludwig had to settle for sixteenth, among a small group of seven drivers all within four seconds of each other.

Round 2. The next ADAC GT Masters race will be held at Most in the Czech Republic, from 17 to 19 May.