The No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa has continued its drive towards the front of the GT-Daytona field at the 12 Hours at Sebring. The middle third of the race has been defined by single stints run by Cooper MacNeil who then handed over to either Jeff Westphal or Toni Vilander. Consistent pace and zero mistakes have brought the white Ferrari back into podium position and the car currently runs third. The most recent yellow flag period also synchronized the GT-Daytona field’s strategy as all but a few cars will have to pit within a few minutes of each other.

Intermittent Showers in the Area. The famed central Florida circuit has been hit by a number of small pockets of rain through the middle period of the race, however none of them have been significant enough to knock anyone on to treaded rubber. The threat of rain will continue through to the conclusion, and will factor heavily into the final results should it be significant enough to require a change onto wet tires.