Situation after six hours of 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Iron Lynx Ferrari #51 leads the race after six hours, taking the first points of the Belgian marathon.

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Côme Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen gained ground with some excellent passing moves and a strategy that took it up the field from thirteenth on the grid. The second Iron Lynx car was forced to retire following an accident involving several cars, including Davide Rigon’s. After being taken to the medical centre and then hospital for tests, the Italian driver will have to rest for a time before resuming normal training.

In the Silver Cup, the Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing lies fifth, while in the Pro-Am category, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #52 of AF Corse is third, followed by the #93 car of Tempesta Racing and the #53 of AF Corse. Kessel Racing #11 is thirteenth.