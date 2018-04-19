19 aprile 2018

Maranello, 19 April 2018 - Action in the 24H Series continues with the inaugural 12 Hours of Navarra during the weekend. Opened in 2010, Circuito de Navarra is based in Los Arcos, in the Spanish Navarra region, is a new venue for the series. The track is a 3.993 kilometres long circuit with its 15 corners, six left-handers and nine right-handers, and it is popular among drivers. A6 class. The A6 class will be setting the outright pace with a good mix of brands including Ferrari with the 488 GT3 of team Bohemia Energy with Scuderia Praha. As usual the no. 11 car will be in the hands of Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. Teams and drivers have the possibility to familiarise themselves with the circuit during two optional private test sessions of three hours each on Friday. Schedule. Official track action for the 12 Hours of Navarra gets underway on Saturday with free practice from 10.30 to 12.30, followed by qualifying from 15.30 to 16.30 and night practice from 21 to 22.30. Pre-race activities start on Sunday, at 11.20, with the race running from noon until midnight followed by the prize-giving ceremony.