21 marzo 2016

Scarperia, 21 March 2016 – Ferrari could draw little satisfaction from the 12 Hours of Mugello, the second round of the 24H Series. There was just one Prancing Horse car entered to the race but it failed to cross the finish line after an encouraging first part of the race. Bad luck. The 458 Italia no. 32 of MJB Furlonger lasted less than four hours. Witt Gamski, Keith Robinson, Phil Dryburgh e Rory Buthcer were forced to withdraw when they were fighting at the front. The overall win went to the Renault of V8 Racing team of Luc Braams, Max Braams, Nicky Pastorelli and Miguel Ramos. Prossimo appuntamento la 24 Ore di Silverstone dall’1 al 3 aprile.