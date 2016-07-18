18 luglio 2016

Le Castellet, 18 July 2016 – The Ferrari number 11 of Scuderia Praha finished just below the podium in the 24 Hours at the Paul Ricard circuit, fourth round of the 2016 season of the 24H Series endurance championship. Bitter end. The 458 Italia of the Czech Republic team offered a consistent, high quality performance; only a pinch of bad luck prevented Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral, Matteo Malucelli and Peter Kox from climbing at least to the third step of the podium. The four drivers had to settle for fourth place instead in the A6-Pro class. Next event. First place overall went to Alfred and Robert Renauer, Daniel Allemann and Ralf Bohn on the Precote Herberth Motorsport Porsche. The next round will be the Barcelona 24 Hours, to be held on 2-4 September at Montmelò.