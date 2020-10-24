24 Hours of Spa, situation after three hours

At the stroke of the third hour of the race, the Ferraris held sixth position with James Calado while Eddie Cheever was third among the Pro-Am.

The first three hours confirmed expectations in terms of the show on the track, an even balance between the participants and changeable weather. After the first hour, many of the cars pulled in, with the starting drivers staying in the cockpit. HubAuto's splash&go pitstop during the initial Safety Car phase allowed Kamui Kobayashi to take the lead. However, after pitting to refuel and change tyres, he found himself back in thirtieth place. Pier Guidi and Molina also followed a double-stint based strategy, occupying ninth and tenth position with fifteen seconds between them. The two Ferraris lapped at a very steady pace and limited the gap to the leader to twenty and forty seconds, respectively.

In the Pro-Am class, Daniel Serra was the best of the Ferraris, in third position (thirtieth overall). At the same time, Jonathan Hui, who replaced Fisichella, was sixth and Rino Mastronardi, who took Daniel Keilwitz's place in the Rinaldi Racing car, ninth. At the second pit, two hours and ten minutes after the green flag, Alessandro Pier Guidi gave way to Calado while Sergey Sirotkin took over from Miguel Molina. David Perel replaced Rino Mastronardi and continued his comeback to seventh position in the Pro-Am class. At this stage, the rain, light and heavy at other points, led some drivers to change tyres, but the Ferraris continued with slicks like the other leading cars. It was a choice that paid off. Just minutes from the start of the third hour, Maranello cars made the most of a Full Course Yellow to move up the standings.

