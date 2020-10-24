24 Hours of Spa, situation after six hours

At the stroke of six hours, the Ferrari no. 51 of AF Corse was fourth past the first of the three checkpoints that award championship points, while car no. 93 was second in the Pro-Am class.

The race offered a new twist when, just minutes before the sixth hour, a couple of accidents and heavier rain provoked a Full Course Yellow and the subsequent entry of the Safety Car. At this juncture, car no. 72 pitted which, unfortunately, lost it a lap on the leaders. After consistently holding fifth place, Nicklas Nielsen slipped into fourth and was the best of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 drivers in the Pro class. The HubAuto crew continued their comeback to twenty-fourth position overall courtesy also of excellent times set by Marcos Gomes.

In the Pro-Am class, Sky Tempesta Racing gained crucial championship points by moving into second, thanks to very quick stints by both Eddie Cheever and Giancarlo Fisichella. On the other hand, the AF Corse car's fourth place kept its podium ambitions alive despite being some laps behind due in part to drive-through penalties for veering off the track. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Rinaldi Racing, in seventh, has fought a difficult but tenacious race.

