30 luglio 2017

Francorchamps, 30 July 2017 - The Ferrari of Kessel Racing crewed by Jacques Duyver, Niki Cadei, David Perel and Marco Zanuttini is ahead in the Am Cup class of the 24 Hours Spa with just four hours to go. With the alternation of pit stops its twin car of Rinaldi Racing with Pierre Ehret, Patrick Van Glabecke, Gabriele Lancieri and Rino Mastronardi, is currently in third. Other classes. In the Pro-Am Cup, Spirit Of Race no. 961 driven by Alex Demirdjian, Davide Rizzo, Nicolas Minassian and Toni Vilander is nearly a lap in front of AF Corse's Ferrari no. 51 with Lorenzo Bontempelli, Motoaki Ishikawa, Olivier Beretta and Francesco Castellacci. The only Ferrari left in the race in the Pro class, SMP Racing no. 72, crewed by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Victor Shaytar, is in 28th. Kaspersky Motorsport no. 55 and AF Corse no. 50 are both out. The race ends at 4:30 pm.