04 aprile 2018

Maranello, 4 April 2018 - Ferrari announces the crews of the three Ferrari 488 GTE cars of AF Corse due to compete in the LMGTE-Pro class at the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours. Car no. 51. Daniel Serra will join world champions James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, behind the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51. The Brazilian took pole position in the GTD class at the recent 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race. Car no. 52. The 488 GTE no. 52 will be crewed by official drivers Toni Vilander, twice winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours, and Antonio Giovinazzi. Brazil’s Luis Felipe Derani, fresh from victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring 2018, will share the car with them. Car no. 71. Sam Bird, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina will compete in the GTE 488 no. 71, in a repeat of last year. Cars number 51 and 71 will take part in the entire Superseason of the FIA WEC with Calado-Pier Guidi and Bird-Rigon. Car no. 52 will only race the French endurance marathon.