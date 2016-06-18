18 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 19 June – At midnight, the Le Mans 24 Hours had its first Safety Car phase and the two AF Corse 488 GTE cars took advantage of the time to carry out the classic brake maintenance. The number 71 car is therefore in tenth place but coming back, whereas the number 51 car, farther back from the beginning of the second hour, is twelfth. At the front, on the other hand, the Risi Competizione Ferrari is battling hard, currently in second place behind the Hand-Mueller-Bourdais Ford. GTE-Am. In the lead it's the Long-Al Qubaisi-Heinemeier-Hansson Porsche which is, however, followed by three Ferraris: the Scuderia Corsa number 62 car, now being driven by Bill Sweedler, the AF Corse number 55 car with Duncan Cameron at the wheel and the Clearwater Racing number 61 car with Rob Bell.