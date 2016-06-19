19 giugno 2016
Le Mans, 19 June 2016 - Christina Nielsen, full-season IMSA SportsCar Championship driver in the newest Ferrari 488 GT-D for California-based Scuderia Corsa, joins the Danish team of Formula Racing for the 84th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as well for the European Le Mans Series championship. Driving the no. 60 Ferrari 458 GTE in the GTE-Am class, she carries on her father’s legacy of competing in the French endurance classic. She’s also one of two women taking to the 8.5-mile Circuit de la Sarthe this year. Hear her insights as she prepares for the twice around the clock endurance race.