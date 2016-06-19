Le Mans, 19 June 2016 -

Christina Nielsen, full-season IMSA SportsCar Championship driver in the newest Ferrari 488 GT-D for California-based Scuderia Corsa, joins the Danish team of Formula Racing for the 84th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

as well for the European Le Mans Series championship

. Driving the no. 60 Ferrari 458 GTE in the GTE-Am class, she carries on her father’s legacy of competing in the French endurance classic. She’s also one of two women taking to the 8.5-mile Circuit de la Sarthe this year. Hear her insights as she prepares for the twice around the clock endurance race.