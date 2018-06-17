17 giugno 2018

Le Mans, 17 June 2018 - The 24 Hours of Le Mans is now in its eleventh hour and not much has happened in the last six. GTE-Pro. In the main class, Antonio Giovinazzi is back at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE no. 52, driving the AF Corse team car into fourth. Daniel Serra is eighth in car no. 51, while no. 71 is in 13th place with Miguel Molina. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class, the Ferraris of Keating Motorsport and JMW Motorsport are in second and third place. Spirit of Race's car is in sixth while Clearwater Racing holds eighth place. MR Racing rounds off the Ferrari group in 12th.