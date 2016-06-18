18 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 18 June 2016 - The picture at the four-hour mark is mixed for the Ferraris in the GTE-Pro class. The 488 GTE of Risi Competizione is out in front with Toni Vilander at the wheel, after an extraordinary performance by Giancarlo Fisichella. However, car no. 71 AF Corse is recovering after a difficult final stint for Sam Bird whose tyres were very worn. An electrical problem forced car no. 51 into the pits but it is now back and among the fastest cars on the track thanks to Gianmaria "Gimmi" Bruni. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am the Porsche of KCMG is ahead but both Ferraris of AF Corse, competing for Clearwater Racing and Scuderia Corsa, are in the leading group. The 458 Italia of Formula Racing is further back, having lost a wheel in the second hour and spent a long time in the pits for repairs for damage sustained to the rear while on three wheels.