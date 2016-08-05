2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Round 4

05 agosto 2016

Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur Sepang, 5th August – The 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific fourth round race returns to Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, from 5th – 7th August. The circuit, noted for its sweeping corners and wide straights, will see a total of 31 drivers getting behind the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO this weekend for an adrenalin-filled race around the exciting track. With a coloured field of prancing horses, the races are set to entertain and delight the crowd. The Standings. Following the last race held on 12th June at the Shanghai International Circuit, Steve Wyatt from Australia and Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia are tied in first place in the table standings for the Trofeo Pirelli class with 100 points each, followed by Florian Merckx from Belgium with 93 points. In the Pirelli AM Class, Xin Jin from China continues to dominate the table standings with 90 points, followed by Eric Cheung from Canada in a close second place with 81 points and Yanbin Xin from China with 66 points. Meanwhile, Liang Wang from China has increased his lead in the Coppa Shell category with a total of 111 points, a 35-point advantage over fellow compatriot Huiling Han and Japanese Ken Seto, who are both tied in second place with 76 points. Schedule. The Challenge drivers will undertake four rounds of practice sessions this weekend, with the first race tomorrow at 3:45 PM local time and the second race on Sunday 7th August at 1:25 PM local time.