13 Hour Update: MacNeil in command in GTD

Eleven hours until the chequered flag, Scuderia Corsa's Ferrari no. 63 holds the lead in the GTD class of the 24 Hours of Daytona, with Cooper MacNeil at the wheel.

GTLM. The Ferrari 488 GTE of Risi Competizione, driven in this segment by Davide Rigon, is in sixth. This car took advantage of a neutralisation of the race to have its front brake discs replaced.

GTD. The thrilling battle for class leadership has continued uninterrupted by the driver changes that took place around Hour 12. Cooper MacNeil, after taking over from Toni Vilander, is in first holding off the attacks of his pursuers. The leading cars are bunched within two seconds of each other. Victor Franzoni, one of the fastest drivers on the track with the 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing, is trying to move up from 16th in the standings, while Paul Dalla Lana is in the pits for repairs to the rear suspension of his Ferrari no. 51 damaged by a collision with another car.