12 Hours of Estoril cancelled

Maranello 16 marzo 2020

Creventic, the organiser of the 24H Series, has announced the cancellation of the opening round of the European series on 26 to 28 March at the Estoril circuit in Portugal. The 12-hour endurance race had inherited the mantle of the opening race of the 2020 season, after the postponement of the 12 Hours of Monza. The organisers cancelled the Portuguese event following the imposition of entry restrictions by various European countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The series is now due to open in Belgium, at Spa-Francorchamps, on 1 and 2 May with the 12 hours.