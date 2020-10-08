Logo

    Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020

    A constantly evolving legend
    The new 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is the result of Ferrari’s desire to further refine certain aspects of one of the most successful cars in the marque’s history.
    This has been achieved using innovative concepts derived from its track experience and feedback from the teams competing with the 488 GT3.
    Aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, ergonomics, safety and reliability were the main focuses of development, all, of course, in compliance with the strict power and aerodynamic efficiency performance limits imposed by FIA regulations.
    Endurance racing has evolved to increasingly resemble extended sprint racing, demanding meticulous attention to detail, including in the cockpit.
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 600 cv
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 700 NM
      MAXIMUM TORQUE
    • 3902 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    Engine
    • TYPETWIN TURBO V8 90° - VVT
    • DISPLACEMENT3902 CC
    • MAX POWERAROUND 600 HP AT 7000 RPM*
    • MAX TORQUEAROUND 700 NM AT 6000 RPM*
    • * BOP LIMITED
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4633 MM
    • HEIGHT1090 MM
    • WIDTH2050 MM
    • WHEELBASE2710 MM
    • WEIGHT1260 KG - BOP LIMITED
    Tyres
    • FRONT30/68/18
    • REAR31/71/18
    Brakes
    • FRONT390X35 MM
    • REAR332X32 MM
