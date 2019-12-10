This is an interesting model from many points of view starting with the fact that the 625 of its name refers to the ccs of the 1954 F1 2.5-litre and the TF may refer to the Targa Florio even though the car never actually raced in it. Of the three models built, a spider version driven by Mike Hawthorn took fourth position in the Grand Prix at the Autodromo in Monza in June 1953. All three cars (two spiders and one coupe, all with coachwork by Vignale) were later sold but with their original 625s replaced by different engines.

