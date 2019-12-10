Ferrari
    Ferrari 348 Challenge: The Ferrari Challenge debuted in 1993 and at that time included just an Italian and European series.

    Ferrari 348 Challenge

    The Ferrari Challenge debuted in 1993 and at that time included just an Italian and European series. The 348 Challenge was the car that launched the event. The model was derived directly from the 348 TB. Only very few changes were made to the original car, in fact: the 348 Challenge had a more powerful 320 hp engine (+20 hp), a different exhaust system, slick tyres, modified brakes and specific dynamic air intakes.
    Naturally the 348 Challenges were also equipped with the regulation racing safety kit that included a roll cage, six-point harness, fire extinguisher, front tow hook and electric circuit breaker. The car’s final season was 1995 during which it was flanked by the F355 Challenge which replaced it completely the following year.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement425.59cc
    • Total displacement3404.70cc
    • Compression ratio10,8:1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre94hp/l
    • Maximum torque324 Nm (33 kgm) at 5000 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesteel monocoque with tubular steel rear sub-frame
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 88litres
    • Front tyresP Zero 245-620 ZR 17
    • Rear tyresP Zero 265-640 ZR 17
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta or spider
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1894mm
    • Height1170mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1502mm
    • Rear track1578mm
    • Weight1360 kg berlinetta, 1370 kg spider (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

