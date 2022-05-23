The new 296 GTS unveiled in Milan

The official European presentation of the new 296 GTS continues. This time, it took place in the suggestive Pirelli HangarBicoccca exhibition space in Milan, where the new sports berlinetta was the star for three exclusive evenings in the presence of a group of selected customers who were able to discover Ferrari's latest model up close.

It was presented directly by Michele Comelli, Head of Ferrari South Europe, and Marco Sambaldi, Head of Ferrari East Europe, also in the presence of Enrico Galliera - Senior Vice President Commercial and Marketing at Ferrari. The 296 GTS was the central attraction of a wonderful show for all the guests from different European countries.

The 296 GTS, an evolution of Ferrari's 2-seater mid-rear-engined sports spider berlinetta concept, benefits from the new 120° V6 engine which, coupled with a plug-in electric motor (PHEV), can deliver up to 830 hp. The car thus redefines the idea of fun behind the wheel to guarantee pure excitement not only when in search of maximum performance, but also in everyday driving and especially "en plein air" thanks to the RHT (retractable hard top) system that transforms the coupé into a spider in just 14 seconds.