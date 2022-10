The penultimate appointment for Passione Ferrari Club Challenge took place at the Mugello International Circuit, at the beginning of October.

Speed and adrenaline punctuated a very exciting day for Club Challenge drivers from all over Europe, who took to the track around the most famous curves of the Tuscan circuit, driving their 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO cars.

Appointment for the last big event of the season for Club Challenge with the Finali Mondiali in Imola on 25 October.